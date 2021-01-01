Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro vs OnePlus 9RT VS Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro OnePlus 9RT Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.47-inch Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on November 7, 2019, against the OnePlus 9RT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro The rear camera has a 3.7x optical zoom

Comes with 760 mAh larger battery capacity: 5260 vs 4500 mAh

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (713K versus 307K)

Delivers 116% higher maximum brightness (1290 against 597 nits)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 2-years newer

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Stereo speakers

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.47 inches 6.62 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 398 ppi 397 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 87.8% 87.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Mi Note 10 Pro 597 nits OnePlus 9RT +116% 1290 nits

Design and build Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 198.5 gramm (7 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Metal Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Green Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Mi Note 10 Pro 87.8% OnePlus 9RT 87.9%

Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 12 ROM MIUI 12 OxygenOS 12

Battery Specifications Capacity 5260 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 30 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (58% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 15 min) Full charging time 1:25 hr 0:38 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 3.7x Digital Flash Quad LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 117° 123° Lenses 5 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (BSI CMOS)

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced November 2019 October 2021 Release date December 2019 October 2021 SAR (head) 1.107 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.392 W/kg - Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9RT is definitely a better buy.