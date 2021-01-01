Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro vs OnePlus Nord N10
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.47-inch Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on November 7, 2019, against the OnePlus Nord N10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
- The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
- Comes with 960 mAh larger battery capacity: 5260 vs 4300 mAh
- Delivers 36% higher maximum brightness (598 against 440 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N10
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- The phone is 11-months newer
- Stereo speakers
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 18 grams less
- 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 608 and 545 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
73
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
57
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
70
Value for money
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.47 inches
|6.49 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.8%
|82.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|99.2%
|Response time
|-
|28 ms
|Contrast
|-
|789:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
|163 mm (6.42 inches)
|Width
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|208 gramm (7.34 oz)
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Green
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 619L
|GPU clock
|825 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~422 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
545
Nord N10 +12%
608
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1753
Nord N10 +5%
1845
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
257580
Nord N10 +6%
273840
AnTuTu Android Ranking List (197th and 176th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|OxygenOS 10.5
|OS size
|-
|28 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5260 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (58% in 30 min)
|Yes (65% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|0:52 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:23 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:10 hr
Talk (3G)
29:43 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|9280 x 6920
|Zoom
|Optical, 4x
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|117°
|119°
|Lenses
|5 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (BSI CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.1
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|November 2019
|October 2020
|Release date
|December 2019
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 562 USD
|~ 362 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.107 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.392 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro. But if the connectivity and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord N10.
