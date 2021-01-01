Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro vs Oppo Realme 3
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.47-inch Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on November 7, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
- The rear camera has a 3.7x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 47% higher pixel density (398 vs 270 PPI)
- Comes with 1030 mAh larger battery capacity: 5260 vs 4230 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (262K versus 182K)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Delivers 52% higher maximum brightness (587 against 385 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 30W fast charging
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 3
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Weighs 33 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
51
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
35
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
63
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
49
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
55
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
50
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.47 inches
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.8%
|81.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
|156.1 mm (6.15 inches)
|Width
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|208 gramm (7.34 oz)
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Green
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|MediaTek Helio P70
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Mali-G72 MP3
|GPU clock
|825 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~422 GFLOPS
|~78.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|256 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Note 10 Pro +80%
543
302
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Note 10 Pro +19%
1764
1478
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi Note 10 Pro +61%
210052
130455
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Note 10 Pro +44%
262506
182138
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|Realme UI 1.0
|OS size
|-
|14.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5260 mAh
|4230 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (58% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|2:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:25 hr
Watching videos (Player)
13:31 hr
Talk (3G)
37:03 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Optical, 3.7x
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|90 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|117°
|-
|Lenses
|5 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (BSI CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|13
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|November 2019
|March 2019
|Release date
|December 2019
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 562 USD
|~ 112 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.107 W/kg
|0.616 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.392 W/kg
|1.379 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.
