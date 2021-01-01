Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.47-inch Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on November 7, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.