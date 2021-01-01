Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Note 10 Pro vs Reno 3 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro vs Oppo Reno 3

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
Oppo Reno 3

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.47-inch Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on November 7, 2019, against the Oppo Reno 3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P90 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • Comes with 1235 mAh larger battery capacity: 5260 vs 4025 mAh
  • 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (258K versus 207K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730G
  • 33% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 543 and 408 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 3
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Weighs 38 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Note 10 Pro
vs
Reno 3

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.47 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.8% 83%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 136 Hz
Response time - 7.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi Note 10 Pro
592 nits
Reno 3 +1%
598 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 170 gramm (6 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Note 10 Pro +6%
87.8%
Reno 3
83%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro and Oppo Reno 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G MediaTek Helio P90
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 PowerVR GM9446
GPU clock 825 MHz 970 MHz
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Note 10 Pro +33%
543
Reno 3
408
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Note 10 Pro +16%
1762
Reno 3
1523
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Note 10 Pro +24%
258612
Reno 3
207988

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 ColorOS 7
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5260 mAh 4025 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (58% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 4x Digital
Flash Quad LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 119°
Lenses 5 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
-
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (BSI CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 44 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 7680 x 5760
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 24
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Note 10 Pro
n/a
Reno 3
81.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced November 2019 December 2019
Release date December 2019 April 2020
Launch price ~ 562 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 1.107 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.392 W/kg 0.716 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 3.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

