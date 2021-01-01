Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro vs Oppo Reno 3
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.47-inch Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on November 7, 2019, against the Oppo Reno 3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P90 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
- The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
- Comes with 1235 mAh larger battery capacity: 5260 vs 4025 mAh
- 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (258K versus 207K)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730G
- 33% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 543 and 408 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 3
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Weighs 38 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
71
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
54
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
77
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
93
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
70
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.47 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.8%
|83%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|100%
|PWM
|-
|136 Hz
|Response time
|-
|7.5 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
|160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|208 gramm (7.34 oz)
|170 gramm (6 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Green
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|MediaTek Helio P90
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|PowerVR GM9446
|GPU clock
|825 MHz
|970 MHz
|FLOPS
|~422 GFLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Note 10 Pro +33%
543
408
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Note 10 Pro +16%
1762
1523
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Note 10 Pro +24%
258612
207988
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Smartphone Scores (190th and 224th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|ColorOS 7
|OS size
|-
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5260 mAh
|4025 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (58% in 30 min)
|Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|1:20 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 4x
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|117°
|119°
|Lenses
|5 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (BSI CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|44 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|7680 x 5760
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|24
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|November 2019
|December 2019
|Release date
|December 2019
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 562 USD
|~ 375 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.107 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.392 W/kg
|0.716 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 3.
