Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro vs Oppo Reno 6 Z
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.47-inch Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on November 7, 2019, against the Oppo Reno 6 Z, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
- The rear camera has a 3.7x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 950 mAh larger battery capacity: 5260 vs 4310 mAh
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6 Z
- Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (783 against 596 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
- 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (344K versus 306K)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Reverse charging feature
- Weighs 35 grams less
- 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 586 and 541 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
55
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
68
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.47 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.8%
|84.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
Design and build
|Height
|157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
|160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|208 gramm (7.34 oz)
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|-
|Frame material
|Metal
|-
|Colors
|White, Black, Green
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Mali-G57 MC3
|GPU clock
|825 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~422 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
541
Reno 6 Z +8%
586
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Note 10 Pro +3%
1773
1727
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
306741
Reno 6 Z +12%
344787
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|ColorOS 11.1
Battery
|Capacity
|5260 mAh
|4310 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (58% in 30 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|9280 x 6920
|Zoom
|Optical, 3.7x
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|117°
|119°
|Lenses
|5 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (BSI CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|5184 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|November 2019
|July 2021
|Release date
|December 2019
|August 2021
|Launch price
|~ 562 USD
|-
|SAR (head)
|1.107 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.392 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro. But if the performance, software, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 6 Z.
