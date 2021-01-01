Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Note 10 Pro vs Galaxy A50 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A50

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
VS
Samsung Galaxy A50

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.47-inch Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on November 7, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A50, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9610 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • Comes with 1260 mAh larger battery capacity: 5260 vs 4000 mAh
  • 52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (258K versus 169K)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (592 against 544 nits)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A50
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 42 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Note 10 Pro
vs
Galaxy A50

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.47 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 398 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 87.8% 85.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 141.5%
PWM - 119 Hz
Response time - 7 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi Note 10 Pro +9%
592 nits
Galaxy A50
544 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 166 gramm (5.86 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Note 10 Pro +3%
87.8%
Galaxy A50
85.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9610
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 825 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Note 10 Pro +62%
543
Galaxy A50
335
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Note 10 Pro +47%
1762
Galaxy A50
1198
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Note 10 Pro +52%
258612
Galaxy A50
169800
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Results (190th and 298th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.5
OS size - 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5260 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (58% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Note 10 Pro
n/a
Galaxy A50
12:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Note 10 Pro
n/a
Galaxy A50
15:49 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Note 10 Pro
n/a
Galaxy A50
24:31 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 5288 x 3968
Zoom Optical, 4x Digital
Flash Quad LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 123°
Lenses 5 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 2 MP) 3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
-
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (BSI CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A50 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6024 x 4024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2019 February 2019
Release date December 2019 March 2019
Launch price ~ 562 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 1.107 W/kg 0.27 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.392 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

