Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Note 8

VS
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.47-inch Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on November 7, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 8895 and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1960 mAh larger battery capacity: 5260 vs 3300 mAh
  • The rear camera has a 3.7x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 8
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 31% higher pixel density (522 vs 398 PPI)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 10W
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (638 against 587 nits)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Note 10 Pro
vs
Galaxy Note 8

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.47 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 2960 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 398 ppi 522 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.8% 83.14%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
PWM - 257 Hz
Response time - 4.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi Note 10 Pro
587 nits
Galaxy Note 8 +9%
638 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Note 10 Pro +6%
87.8%
Galaxy Note 8
83.14%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Note 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2
Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G71 MP20
GPU clock 825 MHz 546 MHz
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS ~349 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1794 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi Note 10 Pro +24%
210052
Galaxy Note 8
169920
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Note 10 Pro +2%
262506
Galaxy Note 8
256826
AnTuTu 8 Ranking (272nd and 279th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5260 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 30 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (58% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3.7x Optical, 2x
Flash Quad LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° -
Lenses 5 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (BSI CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.7
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1440p при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced November 2019 August 2017
Release date December 2019 September 2017
Launch price ~ 562 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 1.107 W/kg 0.173 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.392 W/kg 1.29 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

