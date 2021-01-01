Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Note 8
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.47-inch Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on November 7, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 8895 and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 1960 mAh larger battery capacity: 5260 vs 3300 mAh
- The rear camera has a 3.7x optical zoom
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 8
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 31% higher pixel density (522 vs 398 PPI)
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 10W
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (638 against 587 nits)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.47 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1440 x 2960 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|18.5:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|522 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.8%
|83.14%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- Always-On Display
|PWM
|-
|257 Hz
|Response time
|-
|4.4 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
|162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
|Width
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|208 gramm (7.34 oz)
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Green
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Mali-G71 MP20
|GPU clock
|825 MHz
|546 MHz
|FLOPS
|~422 GFLOPS
|~349 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1794 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
543
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1764
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi Note 10 Pro +24%
210052
169920
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Note 10 Pro +2%
262506
256826
AnTuTu 8 Ranking (272nd and 279th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|One UI
|OS size
|-
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5260 mAh
|3300 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (58% in 30 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (42% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|1:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:34 hr
Talk (3G)
22:16 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3.7x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Quad LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|117°
|-
|Lenses
|5 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (BSI CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/1.7
|Focal length
|26 mm
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1440p при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
100
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|November 2019
|August 2017
|Release date
|December 2019
|September 2017
|Launch price
|~ 562 USD
|~ 875 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.107 W/kg
|0.173 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.392 W/kg
|1.29 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.
