Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.47-inch Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on November 7, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.