Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.47-inch Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on November 7, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy S21, which is powered by Exynos 2100 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.