Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro vs Sony Xperia 1
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.47-inch Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on November 7, 2019, against the Sony Xperia 1, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 1960 mAh larger battery capacity: 5260 vs 3300 mAh
- The rear camera has a 3.7x optical zoom
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Thinner bezels – 5.8% more screen real estate
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- The phone is 9-months newer
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1
- Water-resistant body (IP65 classification)
- 68% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (440K versus 262K)
- 62% higher pixel density (643 vs 398 PPI)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (663 against 587 nits)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 36% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 736 and 543 points
- Weighs 28 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
76
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
80
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
73
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.47 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1644 x 3840 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|21:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|643 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.8%
|82%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|100%
|PWM
|-
|245 Hz
|Response time
|-
|3.6 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
|167 mm (6.57 inches)
|Width
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|72 mm (2.83 inches)
|Thickness
|9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|208 gramm (7.34 oz)
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP65
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Green
|White, Black, Gray, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|825 MHz
|585 MHz
|FLOPS
|~422 GFLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
543
Xperia 1 +36%
736
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1764
Xperia 1 +45%
2551
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
210052
Xperia 1 +75%
366650
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
262506
Xperia 1 +68%
440134
AnTuTu Android Results (272nd and 115th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|-
|OS size
|-
|23 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5260 mAh
|3300 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (58% in 30 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (40% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
8:57 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11:10 hr
Talk (3G)
25:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3.7x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Quad LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|117°
|135°
|Lenses
|5 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (BSI CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Sony Xperia 1 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
99
Video quality
84
Generic camera score
94
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|November 2019
|February 2019
|Release date
|December 2019
|April 2019
|Launch price
|~ 562 USD
|~ 887 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.107 W/kg
|1.12 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.392 W/kg
|0.95 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Sony Xperia 1. But if the display, software, battery life, and camera are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1