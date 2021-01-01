Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Note 10 Pro vs Xperia 10 Plus – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro vs Sony Xperia 10 Plus

VS
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
Sony Xperia 10 Plus

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.47-inch Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on November 7, 2019, against the Sony Xperia 10 Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
  • Comes with 2260 mAh larger battery capacity: 5260 vs 3000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 79% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (262K versus 147K)
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • The rear camera has a 3.7x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730G
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.58% more screen real estate
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 Plus
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 28 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Note 10 Pro
vs
Xperia 10 Plus

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.47 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20.9:9
PPI 398 ppi 422 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.8% 81.22%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.6%
PWM - 2358 Hz
Response time - 32.8 ms
Contrast - 1430:1
Max. Brightness
Mi Note 10 Pro +2%
587 nits
Xperia 10 Plus
574 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 167 mm (6.57 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 73 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Note 10 Pro +8%
87.8%
Xperia 10 Plus
81.22%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro and Sony Xperia 10 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
Max. clock 2200 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 509
GPU clock 825 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS ~184 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi Note 10 Pro +63%
210052
Xperia 10 Plus
128544
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Note 10 Pro +79%
262506
Xperia 10 Plus
147039
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5260 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (58% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 45 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3.7x Optical, 2x
Flash Quad LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 438 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° -
Lenses 5 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4"
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (BSI CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2019 February 2019
Release date December 2019 April 2019
Launch price ~ 562 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 1.107 W/kg 0.72 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.392 W/kg 1.49 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

