Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Note 10 Pro vs Xperia XZ1 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro vs Sony Xperia XZ1

Ксиаоми Ми Ноут 10 Про
VS
Сони Иксперия XZ1
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
Sony Xperia XZ1

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.47-inch Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on November 7, 2019, against the Sony Xperia XZ1, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.7x optical zoom
  • Comes with 2560 mAh larger battery capacity: 5260 vs 2700 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 1.27 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 18.58% more screen real estate
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (262K versus 191K)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia XZ1
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • Weighs 53 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Note 10 Pro
vs
Xperia XZ1

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.47 inches 5.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 398 ppi 424 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.8% 69.22%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
PWM - 2358 Hz
Response time - 33.4 ms
Contrast - 785:1
Max. Brightness
Mi Note 10 Pro +3%
587 nits
Xperia XZ1
568 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 148 mm (5.83 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 73 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Note 10 Pro +27%
87.8%
Xperia XZ1
69.22%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro and Sony Xperia XZ1 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2450 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 540
GPU clock 825 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS ~558 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Note 10 Pro +40%
543
Xperia XZ1
387
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Note 10 Pro +6%
1764
Xperia XZ1
1660
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi Note 10 Pro +43%
210052
Xperia XZ1
147210
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Note 10 Pro +37%
262506
Xperia XZ1
191098
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM MIUI 12 -
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5260 mAh 2700 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (58% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 45 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 2:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Note 10 Pro
n/a
Xperia XZ1
11:38 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Note 10 Pro
n/a
Xperia XZ1
20:22 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 19 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 5000 x 3500
Zoom Optical, 3.7x Digital
Flash Quad LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° -
Lenses 5 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 2 MP) 1 (19 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 19 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
-
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (BSI CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 22 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, QZSS, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced November 2019 August 2017
Release date December 2019 October 2017
Launch price ~ 562 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 1.107 W/kg 0.8 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.392 W/kg 1.22 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Mi Note 10 Pro vs Galaxy S10
2. Mi Note 10 Pro vs Redmi Note 8 Pro
3. Mi Note 10 Pro vs Redmi Note 9S
4. Mi Note 10 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro Max
5. Mi Note 10 Pro vs Galaxy S20
6. Xperia XZ1 vs iPhone X
7. Xperia XZ1 vs Xperia XZ3
8. Xperia XZ1 vs Xperia XZ2
9. Xperia XZ1 vs Xperia 10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish