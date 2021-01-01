Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.47-inch Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on November 7, 2019, against the Sony Xperia XZ1, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.