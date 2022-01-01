Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.47-inch Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on November 7, 2019, against the Vivo T1 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.