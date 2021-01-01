Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Note 10 Pro vs Xiaomi 11T – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro vs Xiaomi 11T

Ксиаоми Ми Ноут 10 Про
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 11T
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi 11T

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.47-inch Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on November 7, 2019, against the Xiaomi 11T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and came out 23 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.7x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (598K versus 305K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (787 against 589 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Note 10 Pro
vs
Xiaomi 11T

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.47 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 87.8% 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
Mi Note 10 Pro
589 nits
Xiaomi 11T +34%
787 nits

Design and build

Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 203 gramm (7.16 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Note 10 Pro +3%
87.8%
Xiaomi 11T
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro and Xiaomi 11T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Max. clock 2200 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 825 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Note 10 Pro
542
Xiaomi 11T +57%
852
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Note 10 Pro
1756
Xiaomi 11T +54%
2709
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi Note 10 Pro
305949
Xiaomi 11T +96%
598392
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12.5

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5260 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (58% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 0:37 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 12032 x 9204
Zoom Optical, 3.7x Digital
Flash Quad LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 120°
Lenses 5 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
-
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (BSI CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced November 2019 September 2021
Release date December 2019 September 2021
Launch price ~ 562 USD ~ 454 USD
SAR (head) 1.107 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.392 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 11T is definitely a better buy.

