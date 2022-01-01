Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro vs 12 Pro VS Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro Xiaomi 12 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.47-inch Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on November 7, 2019, against the Xiaomi 12 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro The rear camera has a 3.7x optical zoom

Comes with 660 mAh larger battery capacity: 5260 vs 4600 mAh

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro 3.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1008K versus 330K)

Delivers 64% higher maximum brightness (972 against 594 nits)

31% higher pixel density (521 vs 398 PPI)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Stereo speakers

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro Price Xiaomi 12 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.47 inches 6.73 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 398 ppi 521 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 87.8% 89.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.8% PWM - 367 Hz Response time - 5 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Mi Note 10 Pro 594 nits 12 Pro +64% 972 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Green Black, Blue, Green, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Mi Note 10 Pro 87.8% 12 Pro +2% 89.6%

Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 12 ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 13 OS size - 26.5 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5260 mAh 4600 mAh Charge power 30 W 120 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (50 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (58% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 8 min) Full charging time 1:25 hr 0:19 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 3.7x Optical, 2x Flash Quad LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 1920 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 117° 115° Lenses 5 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (BSI CMOS)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 - Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No - Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 - 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Mi Note 10 Pro n/a 12 Pro 84.2 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced November 2019 December 2021 Release date December 2019 December 2021 SAR (head) 1.107 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.392 W/kg - Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.