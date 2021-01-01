Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Note 10 Pro vs Mi 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro vs 10 Pro

Ксиаоми Ми Ноут 10 Про
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 10 Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.47-inch Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on November 7, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
  • Comes with 760 mAh larger battery capacity: 5260 vs 4500 mAh
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (574K versus 258K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 43% higher maximum brightness (845 against 592 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Note 10 Pro
vs
Mi 10 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.47 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 398 ppi 386 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 87.8% 89.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.6%
PWM - 373 Hz
Response time - 2.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi Note 10 Pro
592 nits
Mi 10 Pro +43%
845 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Mi Note 10 Pro
87.8%
Mi 10 Pro +2%
89.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 650
GPU clock 825 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Note 10 Pro
543
Mi 10 Pro +62%
881
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Note 10 Pro
1762
Mi 10 Pro +88%
3307
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Note 10 Pro
258612
Mi 10 Pro +122%
574090
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking (185th and 23rd place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size - 30 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5260 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 30 W 50 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (30 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (58% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Note 10 Pro
n/a
Mi 10 Pro
13:44 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Note 10 Pro
n/a
Mi 10 Pro
17:44 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Note 10 Pro
n/a
Mi 10 Pro
26:19 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 12000 x 9000
Zoom Optical, 4x Optical, 3x
Flash Quad LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 117°
Lenses 5 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 2 MP) 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (BSI CMOS)
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (BSI CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 22
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced November 2019 February 2020
Release date December 2019 March 2020
Launch price ~ 562 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 1.107 W/kg 0.69 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.392 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
15 (27.3%)
40 (72.7%)
Total votes: 55

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S10
2. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
3. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro or Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
4. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro or Xiaomi Mi Note 10
5. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro or Xiaomi Mi 10
6. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S10
7. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro or Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
8. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro or Apple iPhone 11 Pro
9. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro or Xiaomi Mi Note 10
10. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish