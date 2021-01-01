Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.47-inch Xiaomi Mi Note 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on November 6, 2019, against the Google Pixel 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.