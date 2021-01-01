Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Note 10 vs Pixel 5a 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 vs Google Pixel 5a 5G

Xiaomi Mi Note 10
Google Pixel 5a 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.47-inch Xiaomi Mi Note 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on November 6, 2019, against the Google Pixel 5a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Note 10
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 580 mAh larger battery capacity: 5260 vs 4680 mAh
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5a 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Shows 28% longer battery life (122 vs 95 hours)
  • Delivers 43% higher maximum brightness (854 against 596 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (379K versus 303K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Note 10
vs
Pixel 5a 5G

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.47 inches 6.34 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 398 ppi 413 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 87.8% 85%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 137.9% -
PWM 215 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi Note 10
596 nits
Pixel 5a 5G +43%
854 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Note 10 +3%
87.8%
Pixel 5a 5G
85%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Note 10 and Google Pixel 5a 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 620
GPU clock 825 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS ~700 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Note 10
544
Pixel 5a 5G +19%
645
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Note 10
1733
Pixel 5a 5G +12%
1949
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi Note 10
303148
Pixel 5a 5G +25%
379048
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 12 Stock Android
OS size 11 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5260 mAh 4680 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (58% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Note 10
12:32 hr
Pixel 5a 5G +48%
18:27 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Note 10 +4%
22:20 hr
Pixel 5a 5G
21:32 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Note 10 +2%
33:34 hr
Pixel 5a 5G
32:57 hr
Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4290 x 2800
Zoom Optical, 4x Digital
Flash Quad LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 119°
Lenses 5 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
-
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 15
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Note 10
83.6 dB
Pixel 5a 5G
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2019 August 2021
Release date December 2019 October 2021
SAR (head) 1.107 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.392 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, battery life, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 5a 5G. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi Note 10.

