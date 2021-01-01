Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Note 10 vs Pixel 6 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 vs Google Pixel 6

Xiaomi Mi Note 10
Google Pixel 6

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.47-inch Xiaomi Mi Note 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on November 6, 2019, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 23 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Note 10
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (95 vs 86 hours)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 646 mAh larger battery capacity: 5260 vs 4614 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (671K versus 303K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 41% higher maximum brightness (843 against 596 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 21W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Note 10
vs
Pixel 6

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.47 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 87.8% 83.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 137.9% 99.8%
PWM 215 Hz 397 Hz
Response time 9 ms 5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi Note 10
596 nits
Pixel 6 +41%
843 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Note 10 +5%
87.8%
Pixel 6
83.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Note 10 and Google Pixel 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Google Tensor
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 825 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Note 10
544
Pixel 6 +88%
1023
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Note 10
1733
Pixel 6 +67%
2894
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi Note 10
303148
Pixel 6 +122%
671658
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 12
ROM MIUI 12 Stock Android
OS size 11 GB 17.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5260 mAh 4614 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (21 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (58% in 30 min) Yes (41% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:53 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Note 10
12:32 hr
Pixel 6
12:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Note 10 +10%
22:20 hr
Pixel 6
20:25 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Note 10 +58%
33:34 hr
Pixel 6
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 4x Digital
Flash Quad LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 114°
Lenses 5 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
-
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Note 10
83.6 dB
Pixel 6 +3%
86.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced November 2019 October 2021
Release date December 2019 October 2021
SAR (head) 1.107 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.392 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 is definitely a better buy.

