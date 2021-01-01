Xiaomi Mi Note 10 vs Google Pixel 6 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.47-inch Xiaomi Mi Note 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on November 6, 2019, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Note 10
- Shows 13% longer battery life (95 vs 84 hours)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (675K versus 303K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB
- 29% higher pixel density (512 vs 398 PPI)
- Delivers 44% higher maximum brightness (859 against 595 nits)
- Supports wireless charging up to 23W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 2-years newer
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Stereo speakers
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
71
97
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
46
82
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
82
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
79
75
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
93
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
67
84
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.47 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|512 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.8%
|88.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|137.9%
|-
|PWM
|215 Hz
|-
|Response time
|9 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
|163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|208 gramm (7.34 oz)
|210 gramm (7.41 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Green
|White, Black, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|Google Tensor
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Mali-G78 MP20
|GPU clock
|825 MHz
|848 MHz
|FLOPS
|~422 GFLOPS
|~2171 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
544
Pixel 6 Pro +91%
1038
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1726
Pixel 6 Pro +62%
2803
|CPU
|98769
|167563
|GPU
|77346
|278665
|Memory
|53662
|91371
|UX
|75562
|138716
|Total score
|303910
|675965
|Stability
|97%
|54%
|Graphics test
|4 FPS
|37 FPS
|Graphics score
|736
|6186
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|11301
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|Stock Android
|OS size
|11 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5260 mAh
|5003 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (23 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (58% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|1:59 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:32 hr
12:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Note 10 +45%
22:20 hr
15:35 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Note 10 +27%
33:34 hr
26:21 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Optical, 4x
|Optical, 4x
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|117°
|114°
|Lenses
|5 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 104 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|11.1 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|3840 x 2880
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
130
Video quality
102
Generic camera score
121
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|November 2019
|October 2021
|Release date
|December 2019
|October 2021
|SAR (head)
|1.107 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.392 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 Pro is definitely a better buy.
