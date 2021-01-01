Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Note 10 vs Honor View 30 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 vs Huawei Honor View 30

Ксиаоми Ми Ноут 10
Xiaomi Mi Note 10
VS
Хуавей Хонор View 30
Huawei Honor View 30

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.47-inch Xiaomi Mi Note 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on November 6, 2019, against the Huawei Honor View 30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Note 10
  • Comes with 1060 mAh larger battery capacity: 5260 vs 4200 mAh
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (592 against 494 nits)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor View 30
  • 74% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (454K versus 260K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 45% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 780 and 539 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Note 10
vs
Honor View 30

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.47 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.8% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 137.9% -
PWM 215 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi Note 10 +20%
592 nits
Honor View 30
494 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 213 gramm (7.51 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green White, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Note 10 +3%
87.8%
Honor View 30
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Note 10 and Huawei Honor View 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G HiSilicon Kirin 990
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 825 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS ~768 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Note 10
539
Honor View 30 +45%
780
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Note 10
1719
Honor View 30 +75%
3007
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Note 10
260733
Honor View 30 +74%
454812
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking (188th and 70th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 Magic UI 3
OS size 11 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5260 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 30 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (58% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Note 10
12:32 hr
Honor View 30
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Note 10
22:20 hr
Honor View 30
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi Note 10
33:34 hr
Honor View 30
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 7360 x 4912
Zoom Optical, 4x Optical, 3x
Flash Quad LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 109°
Lenses 5 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 2 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Optical stabilization
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 21
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced November 2019 November 2019
Release date December 2019 January 2020
Launch price ~ 500 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 1.107 W/kg 0.768 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.392 W/kg 1.01 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor View 30. But if the display, battery life, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi Note 10.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Mi Note 10 and Redmi Note 8 Pro
2. Mi Note 10 and Mi 10 Pro
3. Mi Note 10 and Mi 9
4. Mi Note 10 and Mi Note 10 Pro
5. Mi Note 10 and Mi 10
6. Honor View 30 and iPhone 11
7. Honor View 30 and Mi 9
8. Honor View 30 and Mi 10
9. Honor View 30 and P40 Pro
10. Honor View 30 and Honor View 20

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish