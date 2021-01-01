Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Note 10 vs P30 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 vs Huawei P30 Lite

Ксиаоми Ми Ноут 10
VS
Хуавей П30 Лайт
Xiaomi Mi Note 10
Huawei P30 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.47-inch Xiaomi Mi Note 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on November 6, 2019, against the Huawei P30 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Note 10
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • Comes with 1920 mAh larger battery capacity: 5260 vs 3340 mAh
  • 87% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (262K versus 140K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730G
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (593 against 495 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Weighs 49 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Note 10
vs
P30 Lite

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.47 inches 6.15 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2312 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.2:9
PPI 398 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.8% 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 137.9% 99.4%
PWM 215 Hz Not detected
Response time 9 ms 42.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 820:1
Max. Brightness
Mi Note 10 +20%
593 nits
P30 Lite
495 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 7.43 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 159 gramm (5.61 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Note 10 +4%
87.8%
P30 Lite
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Note 10 and Huawei P30 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G51
GPU clock 825 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Note 10 +70%
534
P30 Lite
314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Note 10 +34%
1724
P30 Lite
1286
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi Note 10 +51%
210351
P30 Lite
138877
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Note 10 +87%
262269
P30 Lite
140008
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 10.0
OS size 11 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5260 mAh 3340 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (58% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Note 10
12:32 hr
P30 Lite +17%
14:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Note 10 +68%
22:20 hr
P30 Lite
13:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Note 10 +17%
33:34 hr
P30 Lite
28:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 5288 x 3968
Zoom Optical, 4x Digital
Flash Quad LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 120°
Lenses 5 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 2 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
-
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Note 10
83.6 dB
P30 Lite +6%
88.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2019 March 2019
Release date December 2019 May 2019
Launch price ~ 500 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 1.107 W/kg 1.23 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.392 W/kg 1.19 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 11 and Xiaomi Mi Note 10
2. Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite and Xiaomi Mi Note 10
3. Huawei Honor 20 Pro and Xiaomi Mi Note 10
4. Samsung Galaxy A71 and Xiaomi Mi Note 10
5. Huawei P40 and Xiaomi Mi Note 10
6. Huawei Honor 10i and Huawei P30 Lite
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Huawei P30 Lite
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T and Huawei P30 Lite
9. Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Lite
10. Samsung Galaxy A40 and Huawei P30 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish