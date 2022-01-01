Xiaomi Mi Note 10 vs Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus VS Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.47-inch Xiaomi Mi Note 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on November 6, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 28 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom

Comes with 760 mAh larger battery capacity: 5260 vs 4500 mAh

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus 67% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (505K versus 303K)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Shows 23% longer battery life (117 vs 95 hours)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

Stereo speakers

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.47 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 398 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 87.8% 84.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 137.9% - PWM 215 Hz - Response time 9 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Mi Note 10 593 nits Realme 9 Pro Plus +3% 612 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Green Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Mi Note 10 +4% 87.8% Realme 9 Pro Plus 84.2%

Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 12 ROM MIUI 12 Realme UI 3.0 OS size 11 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 4x Digital Flash Quad LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 117° 119° Lenses 5 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm 27 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Mi Note 10 130 Realme 9 Pro Plus n/a Video quality Mi Note 10 102 Realme 9 Pro Plus n/a Generic camera score Mi Note 10 121 Realme 9 Pro Plus n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 - 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No - Speakers test Max. loudness Mi Note 10 83.6 dB Realme 9 Pro Plus n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2019 February 2022 Release date December 2019 February 2022 SAR (head) 1.107 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.392 W/kg - Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.