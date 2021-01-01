Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.47-inch Xiaomi Mi Note 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on November 6, 2019, against the Oppo Reno 3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P90 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.