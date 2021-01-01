Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Note 10 vs Galaxy S20 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 vs Samsung Galaxy S20

Ксиаоми Ми Ноут 10
Xiaomi Mi Note 10
VS
Самсунг Галакси С20
Samsung Galaxy S20

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.47-inch Xiaomi Mi Note 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on November 6, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy S20, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Note 10
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • Comes with 1260 mAh larger battery capacity: 5260 vs 4000 mAh
  • Shows 22% longer battery life (95 vs 78 hours)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (513K versus 260K)
  • 41% higher pixel density (563 vs 398 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (813 against 592 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Note 10
vs
Galaxy S20

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.47 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 563 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 87.8% 89.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 137.9% 99.8%
PWM 215 Hz 242 Hz
Response time 9 ms 8.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi Note 10
592 nits
Galaxy S20 +37%
813 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 69.1 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green Gray, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Mi Note 10
87.8%
Galaxy S20 +2%
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Note 10 and Samsung Galaxy S20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G77 MP11
GPU clock 825 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Note 10
539
Galaxy S20 +73%
930
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Note 10
1719
Galaxy S20 +59%
2732
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Note 10
260733
Galaxy S20 +97%
513405
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Rating (183rd and 38th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.0
OS size 11 GB 20.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5260 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (58% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 75 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Note 10 +7%
12:32 hr
Galaxy S20
11:53 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Note 10 +85%
22:20 hr
Galaxy S20
12:01 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Note 10 +135%
33:34 hr
Galaxy S20
14:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 4x Optical, 1.1x
Flash Quad LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 120°
Lenses 5 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 2592 x 3872
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 22
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Note 10
83.4 dB
Galaxy S20 +3%
85.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced November 2019 February 2020
Release date December 2019 March 2020
Launch price ~ 500 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 1.107 W/kg 0.28 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.392 W/kg 1.52 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
6 (33.3%)
12 (66.7%)
Total votes: 18

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 11 vs Xiaomi Mi Note 10
2. Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite vs Xiaomi Mi Note 10
3. Huawei Honor 20 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi Note 10
4. Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Xiaomi Mi Note 10
5. Huawei P40 vs Xiaomi Mi Note 10
6. Apple iPhone 11 vs Samsung Galaxy S20
7. Huawei P30 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20
8. Apple iPhone 11 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20
9. Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S20
10. Xiaomi Mi 10 vs Samsung Galaxy S20

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish