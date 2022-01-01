Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Note 10 vs Galaxy S21 FE 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Ксиаоми Ми Ноут 10
VS
Самсунг Галакси С21 FE
Xiaomi Mi Note 10
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.47-inch Xiaomi Mi Note 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on November 6, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Note 10
  • Comes with 760 mAh larger battery capacity: 5260 vs 4500 mAh
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (747K versus 306K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (799 against 603 nits)
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Note 10
vs
Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.47 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 87.8% 85.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 137.9% -
PWM 215 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi Note 10
603 nits
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +33%
799 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 155.7 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green White, Gray, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Note 10 +3%
87.8%
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
85.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Note 10 and Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 660
GPU clock 825 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Note 10
550
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +101%
1107
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Note 10
1737
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +76%
3064
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi Note 10
306445
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +144%
747643
CPU 98769 192462
GPU 77346 274124
Memory 53662 128894
UX 75562 146347
Total score 306445 747643
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 97% -
Graphics test 4 FPS -
Graphics score 736 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 12
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 4.0
OS size 11 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5260 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 30 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (58% in 30 min) Yes (51% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Note 10 +20%
12:32 hr
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
10:25 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Note 10 +36%
22:20 hr
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
16:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Note 10 +7%
33:34 hr
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
31:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 4x Optical, 3x
Flash Quad LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 123°
Lenses 5 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced November 2019 January 2022
Release date December 2019 January 2022
SAR (head) 1.107 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.392 W/kg 1.48 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
2. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 and Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
3. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 and Huawei Honor 20 Pro
4. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 and Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
5. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 and Xiaomi Mi 10
6. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
7. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and Samsung Galaxy S21
8. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
9. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and Samsung Galaxy A22
10. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and OnePlus 9RT

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish