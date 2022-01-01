Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.47-inch Xiaomi Mi Note 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on November 6, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy S22, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.