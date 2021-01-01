Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Note 10 vs Vivo V20 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 vs Vivo V20

Ксиаоми Ми Ноут 10
Xiaomi Mi Note 10
VS
Виво V20
Vivo V20

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.47-inch Xiaomi Mi Note 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on November 6, 2019, against the Vivo V20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Note 10
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • Comes with 1260 mAh larger battery capacity: 5260 vs 4000 mAh
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo V20
  • Shows 17% longer battery life (111 vs 95 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Weighs 37 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Note 10
vs
Vivo V20

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.47 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 87.8% 83.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 137.9% -
PWM 215 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi Note 10
592 nits
Vivo V20 +3%
611 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 171 gramm (6.03 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Mi Note 10 +5%
87.8%
Vivo V20
83.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Note 10 and Vivo V20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 618
GPU clock 825 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Note 10
539
Vivo V20 +3%
554
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Note 10 +2%
1719
Vivo V20
1683
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Note 10
260733
Vivo V20 +4%
271082
AnTuTu 8 Android Ranking (183rd and 174th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 Funtouch OS 11
OS size 11 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5260 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (58% in 30 min) Yes (66% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 0:59 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Note 10
12:32 hr
Vivo V20 +1%
12:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Note 10 +28%
22:20 hr
Vivo V20
17:32 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Note 10
33:34 hr
Vivo V20 +20%
40:12 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (28th and 44th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Optical, 4x Digital
Flash Quad LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 120°
Lenses 5 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
-
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 44 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 -
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Note 10
83.4 dB
Vivo V20
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2019 September 2020
Release date December 2019 October 2020
Launch price ~ 500 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 1.107 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.392 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi Note 10. But if the performance and software are more of a priority – go for the Vivo V20.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 11 vs Xiaomi Mi Note 10
2. Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite vs Note 10
3. Huawei Honor 20 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi Note 10
4. Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Xiaomi Mi Note 10
5. Huawei P40 vs Xiaomi Mi Note 10
6. Huawei P30 vs Vivo V20
7. Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Vivo V20
8. Huawei Honor 30 vs Vivo V20
9. Samsung Galaxy M51 vs Vivo V20
10. Oppo Reno 3 Pro vs Vivo V20

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish