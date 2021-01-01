Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.47-inch Xiaomi Mi Note 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on November 6, 2019, against the Vivo V20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.