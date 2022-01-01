Xiaomi Mi Note 10 vs Vivo X70 Pro VS Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Vivo X70 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.47-inch Xiaomi Mi Note 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on November 6, 2019, against the Vivo X70 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 23 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Comes with 810 mAh larger battery capacity: 5260 vs 4450 mAh

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (698K versus 303K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Shows 29% longer battery life (123 vs 95 hours)

Delivers 67% higher maximum brightness (991 against 593 nits)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.47 inches 6.56 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.8:9 PPI 398 ppi 398 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 87.8% 90.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 137.9% - PWM 215 Hz - Response time 9 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Mi Note 10 593 nits X70 Pro +67% 991 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Green Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Mi Note 10 87.8% X70 Pro +3% 90.3%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Mi Note 10 and Vivo X70 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Max. clock 2200 MHz 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78 Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G77 MC9 GPU clock 825 MHz 850 MHz FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 6 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 1866 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Mi Note 10 543 X70 Pro +61% 873 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Mi Note 10 1734 X70 Pro +69% 2937 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Mi Note 10 303025 X70 Pro +130% 698061 CPU 98769 187894 GPU 77346 242732 Memory 53662 133644 UX 75562 136170 Total score 303025 698061 3DMark Wild Life Performance Mi Note 10 736 X70 Pro +463% 4140 Stability 97% - Graphics test 4 FPS 24 FPS Graphics score 736 4140 PCMark 3.0 score - 10751 AnTuTu Ranking List Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12 Funtouch OS 12 OS size 11 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 - Zoom Optical, 4x Optical, 5x Flash Quad LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 117° 116° Lenses 5 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Vivo X70 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Mi Note 10 130 X70 Pro +7% 139 Video quality Mi Note 10 102 X70 Pro +9% 111 Generic camera score Mi Note 10 121 X70 Pro +8% 131

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 19 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Mi Note 10 83.6 dB X70 Pro n/a

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced November 2019 September 2021 Release date December 2019 September 2021 SAR (head) 1.107 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.392 W/kg - Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X70 Pro is definitely a better buy.