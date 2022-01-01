Xiaomi Mi Note 10 vs 12 Pro VS Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Xiaomi 12 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.47-inch Xiaomi Mi Note 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on November 6, 2019, against the Xiaomi 12 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom

Comes with 660 mAh larger battery capacity: 5260 vs 4600 mAh

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro 3.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1008K versus 303K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Delivers 64% higher maximum brightness (972 against 593 nits)

31% higher pixel density (521 vs 398 PPI)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Stereo speakers

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.47 inches 6.73 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 398 ppi 521 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 87.8% 89.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 137.9% 99.8% PWM 215 Hz 367 Hz Response time 9 ms 5 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Mi Note 10 593 nits 12 Pro +64% 972 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Green Black, Blue, Green, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Mi Note 10 87.8% 12 Pro +2% 89.6%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Mi Note 10 and Xiaomi 12 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Max. clock 2200 MHz 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache - 4 MB Lithography process 8 nanometers 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 730 GPU clock 825 MHz 818 MHz FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 6 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 1866 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Mi Note 10 543 12 Pro +129% 1242 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Mi Note 10 1734 12 Pro +124% 3887 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Mi Note 10 303025 12 Pro +233% 1008340 CPU 98769 - GPU 77346 - Memory 53662 - UX 75562 - Total score 303025 1008340 3DMark Wild Life Performance Mi Note 10 736 12 Pro n/a Stability 97% - Graphics test 4 FPS - Graphics score 736 - AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking List Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 12 ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 13 OS size 11 GB 26.5 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 4x Optical, 2x Flash Quad LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 1920 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 117° 115° Lenses 5 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 - Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Mi Note 10 130 12 Pro n/a Video quality Mi Note 10 102 12 Pro n/a Generic camera score Mi Note 10 121 12 Pro n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No - Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 - 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Mi Note 10 83.6 dB 12 Pro +1% 84.2 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced November 2019 December 2021 Release date December 2019 December 2021 SAR (head) 1.107 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.392 W/kg - Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.