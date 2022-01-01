Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Note 10 vs Xiaomi 12X – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.47-inch Xiaomi Mi Note 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on November 6, 2019, against the Xiaomi 12X, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Note 10
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • Comes with 760 mAh larger battery capacity: 5260 vs 4500 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12X
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (691K versus 305K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 56% higher maximum brightness (924 against 594 nits)
  • Shows 11% longer battery life (105 vs 95 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Note 10
vs
Xiaomi 12X

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.47 inches 6.28 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 419 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 87.8% 89.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 137.9% 98.6%
PWM 215 Hz 523 Hz
Response time 9 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi Note 10
594 nits
Xiaomi 12X +56%
924 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 152.7 mm (6.01 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 69.9 mm (2.75 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 8.16 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Waterproof No Yes
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Note 10
87.8%
Xiaomi 12X +2%
89.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Note 10 and Xiaomi 12X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Max. clock 2200 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 650
GPU clock 825 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Note 10
541
Xiaomi 12X +74%
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Note 10
1723
Xiaomi 12X +82%
3144
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi Note 10
305251
Xiaomi 12X +126%
691166
CPU 98769 182068
GPU 77346 244860
Memory 53662 124404
UX 75562 145738
Total score 305251 691166
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi Note 10
736
Xiaomi 12X +476%
4237
Stability 97% 99%
Graphics test 4 FPS 25 FPS
Graphics score 736 4237
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 13
OS size 11 GB 29.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5260 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 30 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (58% in 30 min) Yes (78% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 0:48 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Note 10
12:32 hr
Xiaomi 12X +26%
15:56 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Note 10 +16%
22:20 hr
Xiaomi 12X
19:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Note 10 +22%
33:34 hr
Xiaomi 12X
27:34 hr
Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 4x Digital
Flash Quad LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 123°
Lenses 5 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
-
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV13B10 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Note 10
83.6 dB
Xiaomi 12X +8%
90.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced November 2019 December 2021
Release date December 2019 December 2021
SAR (head) 1.107 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.392 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12X is definitely a better buy.

