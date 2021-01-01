Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Note 10 vs Mi 10 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 vs Mi 10

Ксиаоми Ми Ноут 10
Xiaomi Mi Note 10
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 10
Xiaomi Mi 10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.47-inch Xiaomi Mi Note 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on November 6, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi 10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Note 10
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • Comes with 480 mAh larger battery capacity: 5260 vs 4780 mAh
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (558K versus 260K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 19% longer battery life (113 vs 95 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 43% higher maximum brightness (846 against 592 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Note 10
vs
Mi 10

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.47 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 398 ppi 386 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 87.8% 89.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 137.9% 98.8%
PWM 215 Hz 362 Hz
Response time 9 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi Note 10
592 nits
Mi 10 +43%
846 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Mi Note 10
87.8%
Mi 10 +2%
89.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Note 10 and Xiaomi Mi 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 650
GPU clock 825 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Note 10
539
Mi 10 +62%
875
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Note 10
1719
Mi 10 +88%
3240
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Note 10
260733
Mi 10 +114%
558564
AnTuTu Smartphone Scores (183rd and 26th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size 11 GB 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5260 mAh 4780 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (30 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (58% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Note 10
12:32 hr
Mi 10 +24%
15:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Note 10 +4%
22:20 hr
Mi 10
21:29 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Note 10 +26%
33:34 hr
Mi 10
26:53 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 12000 x 9000
Zoom Optical, 4x Digital
Flash Quad LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 123°
Lenses 5 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 2 MP) 4 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
-
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 -
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi Note 10
130
Mi 10
n/a
Video quality
Mi Note 10
102
Mi 10
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi Note 10
121
Mi 10
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 22
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Note 10 +1%
83.4 dB
Mi 10
82.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced November 2019 February 2020
Release date December 2019 June 2020
Launch price ~ 500 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 1.107 W/kg 0.69 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.392 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
99 (50.5%)
97 (49.5%)
Total votes: 196

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 or Redmi Note 8 Pro
2. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 or 10 Pro
3. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 or Mi 9
4. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 or Note 10 Pro
5. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 or Huawei P40
6. Xiaomi Mi 10 or Mi 9T
7. Xiaomi Mi 10 or 10 Pro
8. Xiaomi Mi 10 or Mi 9
9. Xiaomi Mi 10 or Samsung Galaxy A71
10. Xiaomi Mi 10 or Huawei P40

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish