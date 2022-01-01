Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Note 10 vs Mi 11 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 vs Mi 11 Lite

VS
Xiaomi Mi Note 10
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.47-inch Xiaomi Mi Note 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on November 6, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Note 10
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • Shows 27% longer battery life (37:50 vs 29:46 hours)
  • Comes with 1010 mAh larger battery capacity: 5260 vs 4250 mAh
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 38% higher maximum brightness (819 against 595 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (351K versus 304K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Note 10
vs
Mi 11 Lite

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.47 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.8% 85.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 137.9% 95.4%
PWM 215 Hz 373 Hz
Response time 9 ms 2.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi Note 10
595 nits
Mi 11 Lite +38%
819 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 6.8 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 157 gramm (5.54 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Note 10 +3%
87.8%
Mi 11 Lite
85.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Note 10 and Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 618
GPU clock 825 MHz 810 MHz
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Note 10
544
Mi 11 Lite +2%
555
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Note 10
1734
Mi 11 Lite +3%
1794
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi Note 10
304475
Mi 11 Lite +15%
351020
CPU 98769 106377
GPU 77346 93602
Memory 53662 59097
UX 75562 94304
Total score 304475 351020
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi Note 10
736
Mi 11 Lite +51%
1110
Stability 97% 99%
Graphics test 4 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 736 1110
PCMark 3.0 score - 8442
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size 11 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5260 mAh 4250 mAh
Charge power 30 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (58% in 30 min) Yes (57% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:08 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:50 hr 08:56 hr
Watching video 18:42 hr 12:25 hr
Gaming 06:43 hr 05:02 hr
Standby 114 hr 116 hr
General battery life
Mi Note 10 +27%
37:50 hr
Mi 11 Lite
29:46 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 9248 x 6936
Zoom Optical, 4x Digital
Flash Quad LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 119°
Lenses 5 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
-
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Note 10
83.6 dB
Mi 11 Lite +4%
86.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2019 March 2021
Release date December 2019 April 2021
SAR (head) 1.107 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.392 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi Note 10. But if the display, software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite.

