Xiaomi Mi Note 10 vs Mi 11 Lite
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.47-inch Xiaomi Mi Note 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on November 6, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Note 10
- The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
- Shows 27% longer battery life (37:50 vs 29:46 hours)
- Comes with 1010 mAh larger battery capacity: 5260 vs 4250 mAh
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Delivers 38% higher maximum brightness (819 against 595 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (351K versus 304K)
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
70
81
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
44
45
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
87
72
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
78
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
73
76
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
66
65
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.47 inches
|6.55 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.8%
|85.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|137.9%
|95.4%
|PWM
|215 Hz
|373 Hz
|Response time
|9 ms
|2.6 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
|160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
|Width
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
|6.8 mm (0.27 inches)
|Weight
|208 gramm (7.34 oz)
|157 gramm (5.54 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP53
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Green
|Black, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|825 MHz
|810 MHz
|FLOPS
|~422 GFLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
544
Mi 11 Lite +2%
555
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1734
Mi 11 Lite +3%
1794
|CPU
|98769
|106377
|GPU
|77346
|93602
|Memory
|53662
|59097
|UX
|75562
|94304
|Total score
|304475
|351020
|Stability
|97%
|99%
|Graphics test
|4 FPS
|6 FPS
|Graphics score
|736
|1110
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|8442
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|MIUI 12
|OS size
|11 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5260 mAh
|4250 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (58% in 30 min)
|Yes (57% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|1:08 hr
|Web browsing
|12:50 hr
|08:56 hr
|Watching video
|18:42 hr
|12:25 hr
|Gaming
|06:43 hr
|05:02 hr
|Standby
|114 hr
|116 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|9248 x 6936
|Zoom
|Optical, 4x
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|117°
|119°
|Lenses
|5 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|26 mm
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
130
Video quality
102
Generic camera score
121
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|15
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|November 2019
|March 2021
|Release date
|December 2019
|April 2021
|SAR (head)
|1.107 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.392 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the battery life and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi Note 10. But if the display, software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite.
Cast your vote
11 (61.1%)
7 (38.9%)
Total votes: 18