Xiaomi Mi Note 10 vs Mi 8

Ксиаоми Ми Ноут 10
Xiaomi Mi Note 10
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 8
Xiaomi Mi 8

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.47-inch Xiaomi Mi Note 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on November 6, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi 8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Note 10
  • Comes with 1860 mAh larger battery capacity: 5260 vs 3400 mAh
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (95 vs 86 hours)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730G
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8
  • 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (341K versus 260K)
  • Weighs 33 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Note 10
vs
Mi 8

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.47 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2248 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.7:9
PPI 398 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.8% 83.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 137.9% 140.4%
PWM 215 Hz 238 Hz
Response time 9 ms 9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi Note 10
592 nits
Mi 8 +5%
619 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 154.9 mm (6.1 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green White, Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Note 10 +5%
87.8%
Mi 8
83.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Note 10 and Xiaomi Mi 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 630
GPU clock 825 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Note 10 +6%
539
Mi 8
510
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Note 10
1719
Mi 8 +14%
1953
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Note 10
260733
Mi 8 +31%
341653
AnTuTu Benchmark Rating (188th and 116th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size 11 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5260 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (58% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Note 10 +11%
12:32 hr
Mi 8
11:09 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Note 10 +58%
22:20 hr
Mi 8
14:03 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Note 10 +49%
33:34 hr
Mi 8
22:37 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 4x Optical, 2x
Flash Quad LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° -
Lenses 5 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 56 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 8 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 5120 x 3840
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 18 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi Note 10 +24%
130
Mi 8
105
Video quality
Mi Note 10 +16%
102
Mi 8
88
Generic camera score
Mi Note 10 +22%
121
Mi 8
99

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Note 10 +4%
83.4 dB
Mi 8
80.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced November 2019 May 2018
Release date December 2019 June 2018
Launch price ~ 500 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 1.107 W/kg 0.701 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.392 W/kg 1.662 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi Note 10. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 8.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (30.8%)
9 (69.2%)
Total votes: 13

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
