Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.5-inch Xiaomi Mi Note 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on September 1, 2017, against the Huawei Honor 10 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.