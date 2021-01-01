Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Note 3 vs Mate 20 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi Note 3 vs Huawei Mate 20 Lite

VS
Xiaomi Mi Note 3
Huawei Mate 20 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.5-inch Xiaomi Mi Note 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on September 1, 2017, against the Huawei Mate 20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Note 3
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (544 against 452 nits)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Lite
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Thinner bezels – 7.86% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Note 3
vs
Mate 20 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.5 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 401 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 74.14% 82%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 24.2 ms
Contrast - 871:1
Max. Brightness
Mi Note 3 +20%
544 nits
Mate 20 Lite
452 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 152.6 mm (6.01 inches) 158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Note 3
74.14%
Mate 20 Lite +11%
82%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Note 3 and Huawei Mate 20 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Mali-G51
GPU clock 650 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Note 3 +3%
340
Mate 20 Lite
329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Note 3 +9%
1404
Mate 20 Lite
1284
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi Note 3
112694
Mate 20 Lite +30%
146632
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Note 3
159262
Mate 20 Lite +2%
163179
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 11 EMUI 10
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min) Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Note 3
n/a
Mate 20 Lite
13:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Note 3
n/a
Mate 20 Lite
12:48 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Note 3
n/a
Mate 20 Lite
24:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 5160 x 3872
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.23 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.2 f/2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Note 3
n/a
Mate 20 Lite
84.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2017 August 2018
Release date September 2017 September 2018
Launch price ~ 325 USD ~ 285 USD
SAR (head) 0.502 W/kg 0.46 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.544 W/kg 1.13 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Mate 20 Lite. But if the connectivity and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi Note 3.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

