Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.5-inch Xiaomi Mi Note 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on September 1, 2017, against the Huawei P20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.