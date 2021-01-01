Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Play vs P20 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi Play vs Huawei P20 Lite

Ксиаоми Ми Плэй
VS
Хуавей П20 Лайт
Xiaomi Mi Play
Huawei P20 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.84-inch Xiaomi Mi Play (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on December 24, 2018, against the Huawei P20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Play
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1600 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P35
  • The phone is 10-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Lite
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 18W fast charging

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Play
vs
P20 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.84 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 18.9:9
PPI 432 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.1% 80.72%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - Not detected
Contrast - 1035:1
Max. Brightness
Mi Play
n/a
P20 Lite
475 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 147.7 mm (5.81 inches) 148.6 mm (5.85 inches)
Width 71.8 mm (2.83 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz) 145 gramm (5.11 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Play
80.1%
P20 Lite +1%
80.72%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Play and Huawei P20 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 HiSilicon Kirin 659
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-T830 MP2
GPU clock 680 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1600 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Play
178
P20 Lite
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Play
1013
P20 Lite
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi Play +15%
86077
P20 Lite
74536
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM MIUI 11 EMUI 9.0
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Play
n/a
P20 Lite
11:09 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Play
n/a
P20 Lite
9:44 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Play
n/a
P20 Lite
16:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 28 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Play
n/a
P20 Lite
84.1 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced December 2018 March 2018
Release date May 2019 March 2018
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.668 W/kg 0.75 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.512 W/kg 1.21 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi Play. But if the battery life and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P20 Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Mi Play and Redmi Note 9S
2. Mi Play and Redmi Note 8
3. Mi Play and Redmi Note 9
4. P20 Lite and Redmi Note 8T
5. P20 Lite and Huawei P30
6. P20 Lite and Redmi Note 8
7. P20 Lite and Huawei P40
8. P20 Lite and Redmi Note 9

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish