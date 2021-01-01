Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Play vs Galaxy A20 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi Play vs Samsung Galaxy A20

Xiaomi Mi Play
Samsung Galaxy A20

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.84-inch Xiaomi Mi Play (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on December 24, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A20, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Play
  • 61% higher pixel density (432 vs 268 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1600 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P35
  • Weighs 19 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20
  • Has a 0.56 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Play
vs
Galaxy A20

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 5.84 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 432 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 80.1% 85%
Max. Brightness
Mi Play
n/a
Galaxy A20
396 nits

Design and build

Height 147.7 mm (5.81 inches) 158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 71.8 mm (2.83 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red -
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Play
80.1%
Galaxy A20 +6%
85%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Play and Samsung Galaxy A20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
Max. clock 2300 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 680 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS ~64 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1600 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Play
178
Galaxy A20 +34%
238
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Play +18%
1013
Galaxy A20
858
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi Play +1%
86077
Galaxy A20
85644
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Play
n/a
Galaxy A20
116661
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 11 One UI 3.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced December 2018 March 2019
Release date May 2019 March 2019
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 175 USD
SAR (head) 0.668 W/kg 0.23 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.512 W/kg 1.38 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A20. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi Play.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
7 (58.3%)
5 (41.7%)
Total votes: 12

