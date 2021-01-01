Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.84-inch Xiaomi Mi Play (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on December 24, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A20, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.