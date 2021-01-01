Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Play vs Mi A2 – which one to choose?

VS
Xiaomi Mi Play
Xiaomi Mi A2

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.84-inch Xiaomi Mi Play (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on December 24, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi A2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Play
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P35
  • Weighs 18 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A2
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • 88% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 334 and 178 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi Play
61
Mi A2
58
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi Play
29
Mi A2
38
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi Play
52
Mi A2
59
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi Play
45
Mi A2
50
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi Play
59
Mi A2
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi Play
48
Mi A2
53

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Play
vs
Mi A2

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.84 inches 5.99 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 18:9
PPI 432 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 80.1% 77.63%
Max. Brightness
Mi Play
n/a
Mi A2
415 nits

Design and build

Height 147.7 mm (5.81 inches) 158.7 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 71.8 mm (2.83 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Gold, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Play +3%
80.1%
Mi A2
77.63%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Play and Xiaomi Mi A2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 512
GPU clock 680 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS ~217 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1600 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Play
178
Mi A2 +88%
334
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Play
1013
Mi A2 +15%
1165
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi Play
86077
Mi A2 +50%
129216
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Play
n/a
Mi A2
138968
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 11 Android One

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3010 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Play
n/a
Mi A2
9:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Play
n/a
Mi A2
9:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Play
n/a
Mi A2
21:58 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No -
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Play
n/a
Mi A2
89 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced December 2018 July 2018
Release date May 2019 August 2018
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 300 USD
SAR (head) 0.668 W/kg 0.963 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.512 W/kg 0.639 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi A2 is definitely a better buy.

