Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Play vs Mi A2 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi Play vs A2 Lite

Ксиаоми Ми Плэй
VS
Ксиаоми Ми А2 Лайт
Xiaomi Mi Play
Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.84-inch Xiaomi Mi Play (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on December 24, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Play
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1600 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P35
  • Weighs 28 grams less
  • The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Play
vs
Mi A2 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.84 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 18.9:9
PPI 432 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.1% 79.79%
Max. Brightness
Mi Play
n/a
Mi A2 Lite
486 nits

Design and build

Height 147.7 mm (5.81 inches) 149.3 mm (5.88 inches)
Width 71.8 mm (2.83 inches) 71.6 mm (2.82 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Play
80.1%
Mi A2 Lite
79.79%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Play and Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 506
GPU clock 680 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1600 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Play
1013
Mi A2 Lite
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi Play +15%
86077
Mi A2 Lite
75015
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Play
n/a
Mi A2 Lite
97954
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 11 Stock Android

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 1:40 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Play
n/a
Mi A2 Lite
15:57 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Play
n/a
Mi A2 Lite
12:42 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Play
n/a
Mi A2 Lite
24:09 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Play
n/a
Mi A2 Lite
86 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced December 2018 July 2018
Release date May 2019 July 2018
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) 0.668 W/kg 0.547 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.512 W/kg 1.473 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi Play. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
9 (42.9%)
12 (57.1%)
Total votes: 21

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi 7 or Xiaomi Mi Play
2. Xiaomi Redmi 8 or Xiaomi Mi Play
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 or Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro or Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite
5. Xiaomi Redmi 7 or Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite
6. Xiaomi Redmi 8A or Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite
7. Huawei P20 Lite or Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish