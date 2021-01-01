Xiaomi Mi Play vs A2 Lite
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.84-inch Xiaomi Mi Play (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on December 24, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Play
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1600 MHz
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P35
- Weighs 28 grams less
- The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
61
59
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
32
28
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
52
60
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
45
44
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
59
51
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
49
47
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.84 inches
|5.84 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|18.9:9
|PPI
|432 ppi
|432 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80.1%
|79.79%
Design and build
|Height
|147.7 mm (5.81 inches)
|149.3 mm (5.88 inches)
|Width
|71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
|71.6 mm (2.82 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|178 gramm (6.28 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P35
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Adreno 506
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~44.8 GFLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1600 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|64 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
178
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1013
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi Play +15%
86077
75015
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
97954
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 11
|Stock Android
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|2:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:57 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:42 hr
Talk (3G)
24:09 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/5"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|HID, A2DP
|HID, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|December 2018
|July 2018
|Release date
|May 2019
|July 2018
|Launch price
|~ 162 USD
|~ 162 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.668 W/kg
|0.547 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.512 W/kg
|1.473 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi Play. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite.
