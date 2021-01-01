Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.84-inch Xiaomi Mi Play (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on December 24, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.