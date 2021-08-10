Home > Smartphone comparison > Mix 4 vs iPhone 12 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mix 4 vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Ксиаоми Ми Микс 4
VS
Эпл Айфон 12 Про Макс
Xiaomi Mix 4
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mix 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus) that was released on August 10, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mix 4
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Comes with 813 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3687 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • 16% higher pixel density (458 vs 395 PPI)
  • 43% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1577 and 1102 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mix 4
vs
iPhone 12 Pro Max

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 87.6% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
PWM - 238 Hz
Response time - 8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mix 4
785 nits
iPhone 12 Pro Max +3%
807 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 225 gramm (7.94 oz) 226 gramm (7.97 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Ceramic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Mix 4
87.6%
iPhone 12 Pro Max
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mix 4 and Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 2995 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Apple GPU
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mix 4
1102
iPhone 12 Pro Max +43%
1577
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mix 4
3824
iPhone 12 Pro Max +10%
4218
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM MIUI 12.5 -
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3687 mAh
Charge power 120 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 15 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:15 hr 1:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mix 4
n/a
iPhone 12 Pro Max
14:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mix 4
n/a
iPhone 12 Pro Max
15:17 hr
Talk (3G)
Mix 4
n/a
iPhone 12 Pro Max
20:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 4290 x 2800
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 2.5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/4.1
- Focal length: 120 mm
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 65 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX590 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4290 x 2800
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mix 4
n/a
iPhone 12 Pro Max
81.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2021 October 2020
Release date August 2021 November 2020
Launch price ~ 713 USD ~ 1375 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mix 4. But if the software, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
19 (86.4%)
3 (13.6%)
Total votes: 22

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mix 4 and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
2. Xiaomi Mix 4 and Mi 11 Ultra
3. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
4. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus
5. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Pro
6. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 13
7. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro Max

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish