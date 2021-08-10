Xiaomi Mix 4 vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mix 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus) that was released on August 10, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mix 4
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus NVMe
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
- Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (981 against 785 nits)
- 16% higher pixel density (458 vs 395 PPI)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
89
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
100
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
74
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
83
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1284 x 2778 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.6%
|87.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
|160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|225 gramm (7.94 oz)
|240 gramm (8.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP68
|Rear material
|Ceramic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray
|Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2995 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.2 GHz: Avalanche
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Apple GPU
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1102
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3824
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|iOS 15
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4373 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 15 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:15 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9204
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
|4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/4.1
- Focal length: 120 mm
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2021
|September 2021
|Release date
|August 2021
|September 2021
|Launch price
|~ 713 USD
|~ 1375 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mix 4.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1