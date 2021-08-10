Home > Smartphone comparison > Mix 4 vs iPhone 13 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mix 4 vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Ксиаоми Ми Микс 4
VS
Эпл Айфон 13 Про Макс
Xiaomi Mix 4
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mix 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus) that was released on August 10, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mix 4
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus NVMe
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (981 against 785 nits)
  • 16% higher pixel density (458 vs 395 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mix 4
vs
iPhone 13 Pro Max

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 87.6% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Mix 4
785 nits
iPhone 13 Pro Max +25%
981 nits

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 225 gramm (7.94 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Ceramic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Mix 4
87.6%
iPhone 13 Pro Max
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mix 4 and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2995 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.2 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Apple GPU
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 15
ROM MIUI 12.5 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4373 mAh
Charge power 120 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:15 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/4.1
- Focal length: 120 mm
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4032 x 3024
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2021 September 2021
Release date August 2021 September 2021
Launch price ~ 713 USD ~ 1375 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mix 4.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy S21 Plus or Mix 4
2. Mi Mix 3 or Mix 4
3. Galaxy S21 or iPhone 13 Pro Max
4. iPhone 12 Pro Max or iPhone 13 Pro Max
5. 9 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max
6. iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro Max
7. iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 Pro Max

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish