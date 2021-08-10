Home > Smartphone comparison > Mix 4 vs Mate 40 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mix 4 vs Huawei Mate 40 Pro

Xiaomi Mix 4
Huawei Mate 40 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mix 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus) that was released on August 10, 2021, against the Huawei Mate 40 Pro, which is powered by Kirin 9000 5G and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mix 4
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1102 and 910 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 40 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS
  • 12% higher pixel density (441 vs 395 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.5% more screen real estate
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mix 4
vs
Mate 40 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.76 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1344 x 2772 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.6% 94.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.5%
PWM - 367 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mix 4
785 nits
Mate 40 Pro +1%
796 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 225 gramm (7.94 oz) 212 gramm (7.48 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Ceramic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mix 4
87.6%
Mate 40 Pro +7%
94.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mix 4 and Huawei Mate 40 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Kirin 9000 5G
Max. clock 2995 MHz 3130 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.54 GHz: Cortex-A77
- 1 core at 3.13 GHz: Cortex-A77
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G78 MP24
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mix 4 +21%
1102
Mate 40 Pro
910
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mix 4 +18%
3824
Mate 40 Pro
3245
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mix 4
n/a
Mate 40 Pro
682195
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12.5 EMUI 11
OS size - 18.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4400 mAh
Charge power 120 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (100% in 15 min) Yes, HUAWEI SuperCharge (87% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:15 hr 0:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mix 4
n/a
Mate 40 Pro
14:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mix 4
n/a
Mate 40 Pro
16:45 hr
Talk (3G)
Mix 4
n/a
Mate 40 Pro
23:44 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8200 x 6100
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (1080p) 3840 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/4.1
- Focal length: 120 mm
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Mate 40 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4160 x 3120
Aperture - f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 18 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mix 4
n/a
Mate 40 Pro
140
Video quality
Mix 4
n/a
Mate 40 Pro
116
Generic camera score
Mix 4
n/a
Mate 40 Pro
136

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mix 4
n/a
Mate 40 Pro
87.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2021 October 2020
Release date August 2021 November 2020
Launch price ~ 713 USD ~ 1125 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and software are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mix 4. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Mate 40 Pro.

