Home > Smartphone comparison > Mix 4 vs P50 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mix 4 vs Huawei P50 Pro

Ксиаоми Ми Микс 4
VS
Хуавей П50 Про
Xiaomi Mix 4
Huawei P50 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mix 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus) that was released on August 10, 2021, against the Huawei P50 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mix 4
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
Reasons to consider the Huawei P50 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 14% higher pixel density (450 vs 395 PPI)
  • Weighs 30 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mix 4
90
P50 Pro
94
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mix 4
100
P50 Pro
100
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mix 4
88
P50 Pro
87
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mix 4
78
P50 Pro
83
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mix 4
93
P50 Pro
97
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mix 4
88
P50 Pro
91

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mix 4
vs
P50 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1228 x 2700 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 450 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.6% 91.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
Mix 4
785 nits
P50 Pro
n/a

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 158.8 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 72.8 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 225 gramm (7.94 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Ceramic -
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray White, Black, Gold, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mix 4
87.6%
P50 Pro +4%
91.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mix 4 and Huawei P50 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G
Max. clock 2995 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 660
GPU clock - 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mix 4
1102
P50 Pro +2%
1119
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mix 4 +2%
3824
P50 Pro
3750
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 HarmonyOS 2.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4360 mAh
Charge power 120 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 15 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:15 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 3.5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 4 (50 MP + 64 MP + 13 MP + 40 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.5", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/4.1
- Focal length: 120 mm
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
Monochrome lens - - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV40A (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei P50 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 -
Aperture - f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS -

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mix 4
n/a
P50 Pro
149
Video quality
Mix 4
n/a
P50 Pro
116
Generic camera score
Mix 4
n/a
P50 Pro
144

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP -
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 24
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2021 July 2021
Release date August 2021 August 2021
Launch price ~ 713 USD ~ 903 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei P50 Pro. It has a better camera and design.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mix 4 and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
2. Xiaomi Mix 4 and Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
3. Huawei P50 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
4. Huawei P50 Pro and Huawei P40 Pro
5. Huawei P50 Pro and Apple iPhone 12 Pro
6. Huawei P50 Pro and Huawei Mate 40 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish