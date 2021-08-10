Home > Smartphone comparison > Mix 4 vs Mi 11 Ultra – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mix 4
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mix 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus) that was released on August 10, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mix 4
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
  • 30% higher pixel density (515 vs 395 PPI)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (941 against 797 nits)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mix 4
vs
Mi 11 Ultra

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 515 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 87.6% 91.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - 510 Hz
Response time - 2.8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mix 4
797 nits
Mi 11 Ultra +18%
941 nits
Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 225 gramm (7.94 oz) 234 gramm (8.25 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Ceramic Ceramic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mix 4
87.6%
Mi 11 Ultra +4%
91.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mix 4 and Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2995 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 660
GPU clock - 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mix 4
1098
Mi 11 Ultra +2%
1123
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mix 4 +10%
3784
Mi 11 Ultra
3431
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mix 4
n/a
Mi 11 Ultra
695496
AnTuTu 9 Android Ranking List (20th and 12th place)
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 MIUI 12.5
OS size - 31 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (67 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (100% in 15 min) Yes (90% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:15 hr 0:37 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mix 4
n/a
Mi 11 Ultra
11:03 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mix 4
n/a
Mi 11 Ultra
15:10 hr
Talk (3G)
Mix 4
n/a
Mi 11 Ultra
28:05 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (1080p) 1920 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 128°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/4.1
- Focal length: 120 mm
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/4.1
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5380 x 3620
Aperture - f/2.3
Focal length 26 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mix 4
n/a
Mi 11 Ultra
148
Video quality
Mix 4
n/a
Mi 11 Ultra
117
Generic camera score
Mix 4
n/a
Mi 11 Ultra
143

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mix 4
n/a
Mi 11 Ultra
89.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2021 March 2021
Release date August 2021 April 2021
Launch price ~ 713 USD ~ 1181 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mix 4.

