Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mix 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus) that was released on August 10, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 35 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.