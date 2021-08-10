Home > Smartphone comparison > Mix 4 vs Mi Mix 3 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mix 4 vs Mi Mix 3

Ксиаоми Ми Микс 4
VS
Ксиаоми Ми Микс 3
Xiaomi Mix 4
Xiaomi Mi Mix 3

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mix 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus) that was released on August 10, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 35 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mix 4
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3200 mAh
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (797 against 630 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888 Plus
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mix 4
89
Mi Mix 3
72
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mix 4
100
Mi Mix 3
65
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mix 4
88
Mi Mix 3
72
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mix 4
74
Mi Mix 3
70
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mix 4
89
Mi Mix 3
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mix 4
86
Mi Mix 3
68

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mix 4
vs
Mi Mix 3

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.6% 85.27%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.5%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 9.9 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mix 4 +27%
797 nits
Mi Mix 3
630 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 225 gramm (7.94 oz) 218 gramm (7.69 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Ceramic -
Frame material Metal -
Colors White, Black, Gray Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mix 4 +3%
87.6%
Mi Mix 3
85.27%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mix 4 and Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2995 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 630
GPU clock - 710 MHz
FLOPS - ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8, 10 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mix 4 +113%
1098
Mi Mix 3
516
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mix 4 +67%
3784
Mi Mix 3
2265
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mix 4
n/a
Mi Mix 3
289607
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mix 4
n/a
Mi Mix 3
339444
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12.5 MIUI 11
OS size - 17.7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3200 mAh
Charge power 120 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 15 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:15 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mix 4
n/a
Mi Mix 3
10:03 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mix 4
n/a
Mi Mix 3
13:57 hr
Talk (3G)
Mix 4
n/a
Mi Mix 3
21:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/4.1
- Focal length: 120 mm
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5760 x 4312
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 19 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mix 4
n/a
Mi Mix 3
108
Video quality
Mix 4
n/a
Mi Mix 3
93
Generic camera score
Mix 4
n/a
Mi Mix 3
103

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mix 4
n/a
Mi Mix 3
84.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2021 October 2018
Release date August 2021 November 2018
Launch price ~ 713 USD ~ 537 USD
SAR (head) - 1.448 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.568 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mix 4 is definitely a better buy.

