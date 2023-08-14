Home > Smartphone comparison > Mix Fold 3 vs Pixel Fold – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 vs Google Pixel Fold

88 out of 100
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3
VS
81 out of 100
Google Pixel Fold
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3
Google Pixel Fold

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 8.03-inch Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2) that was released on August 14, 2023, against the Google Pixel Fold, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Has a 0.43 inch larger screen size
  • Supports higher wattage charging (67W versus 30W)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Thinner bezels – 6.7% more screen real estate
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
  • Weighs 24 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel Fold
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 and Google Pixel Fold crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mix Fold 3
vs
Pixel Fold

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 8.03 inches 7.6 inches
Resolution 1916 x 2160 pixels 1840 x 2208 pixels
Aspect ratio - 6:5
PPI 360 ppi 378 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes -
Max rated brightness 2600 nits 1200 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1450 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.4% 82.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - 120 Hz
Response time - 4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Mix Fold 3
n/a
Pixel Fold
1245 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.2 mm (6.35 inches) 158.7 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 143.3 mm (5.64 inches) 139.7 mm (5.5 inches)
Thickness 5.3 mm (0.21 inches) 5.8 mm (0.23 inches)
Weight 259 g (9.14 oz) 283 g (9.98 oz)
Waterproof - IPX8
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mix Fold 3 +8%
89.4%
Pixel Fold
82.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 and Google Pixel Fold in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 Google Tensor G2
Max clock 3200 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 8 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 680 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS ~1153 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mix Fold 3
n/a
Pixel Fold
771561
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MIUI Fold 14 -
OS size - 15 GB

Battery

Capacity 4800 mAh 4821 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (20 W)
Reverse charging - No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 31 min)
Full charging time - 1:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution - 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 121°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (48 MP + 10.8 MP + 10.8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2"
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 10.8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.1
- Focal length: 112 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)
- 10.8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/3"
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel Fold from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Aperture - f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm 24 mm
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Mix Fold 3
n/a
Pixel Fold
82.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2023 May 2023
Release date August 2023 June 2023
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
EnglishРусский