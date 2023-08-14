Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 vs Google Pixel Fold
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 8.03-inch Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2) that was released on August 14, 2023, against the Google Pixel Fold, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Has a 0.43 inch larger screen size
- Supports higher wattage charging (67W versus 30W)
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Thinner bezels – 6.7% more screen real estate
- Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
- Weighs 24 grams less
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel Fold
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
84
89
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
88
85
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
100
65
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
92*
84*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
92
86
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|8.03 inches
|7.6 inches
|Resolution
|1916 x 2160 pixels
|1840 x 2208 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|-
|6:5
|PPI
|360 ppi
|378 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|-
|Max rated brightness
|2600 nits
|1200 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1450 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.4%
|82.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|98.8%
|PWM
|-
|120 Hz
|Response time
|-
|4 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|161.2 mm (6.35 inches)
|158.7 mm (6.25 inches)
|Width
|143.3 mm (5.64 inches)
|139.7 mm (5.5 inches)
|Thickness
|5.3 mm (0.21 inches)
|5.8 mm (0.23 inches)
|Weight
|259 g (9.14 oz)
|283 g (9.98 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|IPX8
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold
|Black, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-button
|Yes, in-button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2
|Google Tensor G2
|Max clock
|3200 MHz
|2850 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|Mali-G710 MP7
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~3481 GFLOPS
|~1153 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1107
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3348
Memory
|RAM size
|12, 16 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512, 1024 GB
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|MIUI Fold 14
|-
|OS size
|-
|15 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4800 mAh
|4821 mAh
|Max charge power
|67 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Yes (20 W)
|Reverse charging
|-
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 40 min)
|Yes (50% in 31 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|1:32 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|121°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 10.8 MP + 10.8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2"
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 10.8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.1
- Focal length: 112 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)
|- 10.8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/3"
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Google Pixel Fold from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|27 mm
|24 mm
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
137
Video quality
131
Generic camera score
133
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2023
|May 2023
|Release date
|August 2023
|June 2023
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 67 W
|Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 is definitely a better buy.
