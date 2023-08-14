Home > Smartphone comparison > Mix Fold 3 vs Galaxy Note 10 Plus – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 8.03-inch Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2) that was released on August 14, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9825 and came out 49 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 1.23 inches larger screen size
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (67W versus 45W)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4300 mAh
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
  • 38% higher pixel density (495 vs 360 PPI)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 66.1 mm narrower
  • Weighs 63 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mix Fold 3
vs
Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 8.03 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1916 x 2160 pixels 1440 x 3040 pixels
Aspect ratio - 19:9
PPI 360 ppi 495 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 2600 nits 700 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 89.4% 92.39%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.4%
PWM - 250 Hz
Response time - 3.6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.2 mm (6.35 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 143.3 mm (5.64 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 5.3 mm (0.21 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 259 g (9.14 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz)
Waterproof - IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mix Fold 3
89.4%
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +3%
92.39%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825
Max clock 3200 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Mali-G76 MP12
GPU clock 680 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS ~652 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU - 139273
GPU - 177762
Memory - 118225
UX - 114971
Total score - 545967
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 38.8 °C
Stability - 97%
Graphics test - 20 FPS
Graphics score - 3377
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 7248
Video editing - 5835
Photo editing - 19486
Data manipulation - 6789
Writing score - 10979
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.0
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1000 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI Fold 14 One UI 4.0
OS size - 31.6 GB

Battery

Capacity 4800 mAh 4300 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
Reverse charging - Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (100% in 40 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:05 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 07:37 hr
Watching video - 14:19 hr
Gaming - 04:43 hr
Standby - 97 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution - 3648 x 2736
Aperture - f/1.6
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 1.22 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2023 August 2019
Release date August 2023 August 2019
SAR (head) - 0.19 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W Yes, 0 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 is definitely a better buy.

