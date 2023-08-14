Home > Smartphone comparison > Mix Fold 3 vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

88 out of 100
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3
VS
70 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 8.03-inch Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2) that was released on August 14, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 990 and came out 37 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3
  • Has a 1.13 inches larger screen size
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (67W versus 25W)
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4500 mAh
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen2
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
  • 38% higher pixel density (496 vs 360 PPI)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 66.1 mm narrower
  • Weighs 51 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mix Fold 3
vs
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 8.03 inches 6.9 inches
Resolution 1916 x 2160 pixels 1440 x 3088 pixels
Aspect ratio - 19.5:9
PPI 360 ppi 496 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 2600 nits 600 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.4% 91.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.9%
PWM - 245 Hz
Response time - 6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.2 mm (6.35 inches) 164.8 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 143.3 mm (5.64 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 5.3 mm (0.21 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 259 g (9.14 oz) 208 g (7.34 oz)
Waterproof - IP68
Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold White, Black, Brown
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 Samsung Exynos 990
Max clock 3200 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
L3 cache 8 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Mali-G77 MP11
GPU clock 680 MHz 800 MHz
FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS ~1126 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU - 92406
GPU - 216567
Memory - 125152
UX - 116586
Total score - 549964
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 37.3 °C
Stability - 49%
Graphics test - 25 FPS
Graphics score - 4249
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 8916
Video editing - 6869
Photo editing - 28845
Data manipulation - 8839
Writing score - 10870
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory clock - 2750 MHz
Channels 4 -
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1000 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI Fold 14 One UI 5.0
OS size - 34.7 GB

Battery

Capacity 4800 mAh 4500 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging - Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (100% in 40 min) Yes (43% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 08:59 hr
Watching video - 13:52 hr
Gaming - 04:58 hr
Standby - 74 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution - 12000 x 9000
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 5x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 0.3 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution - 3872 x 2592
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 1.22 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2023 August 2020
Release date August 2023 August 2020
SAR (head) - 0.319 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.557 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W -
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
2. Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
3. Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
4. Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
5. Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 vs Google Pixel Fold
6. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
7. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
8. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
9. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
10. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Google Pixel 7 Pro
Compare other phones (1200+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский